Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $32,702.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.