Origin Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.79 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $14.98 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00746709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.68 or 0.04347482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,580,222 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

