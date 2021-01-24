Origin Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.05 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 6% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,071,168 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

