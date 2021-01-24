Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $671,060.95 and approximately $285,383.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.