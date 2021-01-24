Origo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $472,489.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $472,489.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.