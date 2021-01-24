Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $48.76 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $48.76 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00009156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00130480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00293503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00071838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039517 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.