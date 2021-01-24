Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $911,903.81 and $6,764.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.