Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.