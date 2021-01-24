Ouroboros Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $81,371.55 and approximately $888.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076433 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00280372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.08 or 1.00121181 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

