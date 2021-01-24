Ouroboros Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,241.87 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $78,241.87 and approximately $1,453.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00054286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00276048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

