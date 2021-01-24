Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:OC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.55. 848,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,136. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

