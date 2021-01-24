OWNDATA Trading 1% Lower This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $59.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061911 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003610 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003131 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars.

