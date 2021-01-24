Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.35 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Oxen has a total market cap of $28.35 million and approximately $170,016.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,101,097 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

