Oxen (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140,820.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $27.47 million and approximately $140,820.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,212.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.84 or 0.04081815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00429570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.01348880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00538647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00428864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00272122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023271 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,089,204 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.