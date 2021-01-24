PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $2,976.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,970,751,107 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

