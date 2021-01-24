Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,561 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

NYSE APTV opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

