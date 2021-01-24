Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,518 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $91.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

