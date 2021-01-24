Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 84,648 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 318.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,648 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.