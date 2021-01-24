Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

