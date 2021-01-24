Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY opened at $114.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

