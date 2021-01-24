Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $68.12 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

