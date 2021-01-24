Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

MetLife stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

