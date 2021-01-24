Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

NYSE DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.