Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

