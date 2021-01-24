Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

ALL stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

