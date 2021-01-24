Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

