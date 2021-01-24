Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

