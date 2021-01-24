Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of RS opened at $126.22 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

