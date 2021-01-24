Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

