Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $383.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.76 and a 200-day moving average of $383.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 491.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

