Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NYSE:PWR opened at $77.66 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

