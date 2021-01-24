Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.