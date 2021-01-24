Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $370.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,449 shares of company stock worth $30,939,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

