Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

