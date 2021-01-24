Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 337.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

