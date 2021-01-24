Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 337.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TAK opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
