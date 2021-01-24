Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $11,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

LYB stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

