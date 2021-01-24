Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $5,086,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $324.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

