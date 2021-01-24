Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,063.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

