Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

