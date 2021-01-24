Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 208.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.91.

NYSE NOC opened at $298.16 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.80 and a 200 day moving average of $314.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.