Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.