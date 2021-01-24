Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12,547.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $152.67 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

