Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,707 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of MHK opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

