Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 0.5% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

