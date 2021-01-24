Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.87.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

