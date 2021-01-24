Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 165.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $222.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

