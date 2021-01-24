Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8,125.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $93.62 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

