Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

NYSE MCO opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.