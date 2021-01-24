Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,408 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

PACCAR stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

