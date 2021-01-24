Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,643 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 228,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 117,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.